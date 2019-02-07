FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old was canceled just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning after 5-month-old Carl Copeland Jr. was believed to be taken by his mother from the 720 block of Delmar Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police did not release a picture of the boy but describe him as weighing 15 pounds, being 2’1” and having brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of abduction.
Police believe Copeland’s mother, Margaret T. Reuther, left the home with the infant after getting in an argument with his father. Investigators believe Reuther was en route to a relative’s home in Ellisville.
According to police, Reuther made statements that she was going to harm her son and then herself. She has reportedly been diagnosed with a mental illness and is not believed to be taken her prescribed medication.
Officials describe the possible suspect, Reuther, as a 35-year-old white woman who is 5'2" and weighs 110 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing unknown clothing at the time of the incident.
Reuther was believed to be in the St. Louis area.
A dispatcher with the highway patrol's Troop C told News 4 the alert had been canceled just before 6:30 a.m. The dispatcher said it is believed the two were found safe but the dispatcher did not release any further details.
When the Amber Alert was issued, police said Reuther was believed to be driving a black 2014 Ford Focus with the Missouri registration of SE9N0G, which was last seen leaving from the residence on Delmar. Around 5:45 a.m., police said the vehicle had been found but that the mother and child were still missing.
News 4 will update this story when more information is known.
