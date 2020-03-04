HILLSDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials say a 6-month-old boy was found safe after his father abducted him in a trash bag Wednesday night in Hillsdale.
The Hillsdale Police Department said a Andre Eaton Hill, 38, took the child in a 2012 black Toyota Camry from the 2100 block of Erick Avenue in Hillsdale.
Police said the father does not live with the child or the child's mother.
The child was found safe hours later.
Hill was taken into custody.
No other information was released.
Hillsdale is in north St. Louis County right at the city limit.
