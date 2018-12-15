FARMINGTON, ILL. (KMOV.com) - An Amber Alert issued Saturday was canceled after an investigation revealed the story was fabricated by the victims, police said.
The Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon when the victim claimed a group of men allegedly stole a car with an infant inside at a gas station in Farmington, Illinois, just west of Peoria.
The victim allegedly told police a 13-month-old was in the backseat of a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Illinois license plates when three men stole the car at a Circle K gas station.
After interviewing the victim, police said they discovered the victim had fabricated the theft and kidnapping and no child or vehicle had ever been involved.
