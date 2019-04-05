ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – An AMBER Alert has been issued after police say two kids kidnapped by their father have been found safe in Fairmont City, Illinois.
Authorities say Fernando Marez-Carreas, 24, took his daughter Alexia, 1, and son Fernando, 3, from the 2000 block of Santa Monica Street around 10:30 a.m.
Police say Fernando assaulted the children’s mother and threatened to kill one of them before he left with children in a tan four-door car with a partial Missouri or Illinois license plate. Police believe another man and woman are also with him.
Fernando is described as 5’7”, weighing 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt, black vest, dark blue jeans and champion shows. He also has tattoos of the children’s names on both arms.
The two children were later found in Fairmont City but their father is at-large.
