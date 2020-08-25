LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An AMBER Alert has been canceled after a newborn was found safe in Lebanon, Missouri, which is about 160 miles southwest of St. Louis down I-44.
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued the alert earlier Tuesday saying a man named Mike, no last name available, and Steven Bohlinger said they were going to take the newborn to the hospital for post natal care however they never made it to the hospital.
Mike is described as around 45-year-old with a light gray beard. Bohlinger, 34, is listed as 5'9" and about 200 pounds. They are driving a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top.
Only a photo of Bohlinger was released.
No other information has been released by law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.