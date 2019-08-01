MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An AMBER Alert was cancelled Thursday after a false police report was made, claiming a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her 10-month-old son were abducted in Maries County, Missouri, police said.
Allison Summerford, who is five months pregnant, and her son Dominique were said to be forcibly taken by an armed man from their home in Vienna, Mo. Police later said that may not have been true.
Summerford and her son were later found safe.
The individual who reported them missing has been taken into custody for filing a false report.
