Amber Alert canceled after kids taken by non-custodial parent found safe

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert for two children from southwest Missouri.
Siblings, Genesis, 8, and Samuel Padron, 4, were taken by a non-custodial parent Thursday morning around 8:52 a.m.
According to troopers, the brother and sister were taken by 35-year-old Hilda Melendez. They were last seen driving in a 2009 red Ford Flex with Missouri license plate number RA1J1L. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Missouri State Highway Patrol says the grandmother and the car they were driving was located in Stroud, Oklahoma.
The mother, Betty, and children were believed to have then gotten in a different vehicle, a cream Kia Soul with unknown Oklahoma registration.
Melendez is accused of assaulting the woman who was taking care of the children before she took them.
They were possibly on their way to Mexico. According to recent statements, the children were indicated to be in danger.
Early Friday morning, police said the Amber Alert was canceled and the children were found safe in Miami, Oklahoma.
