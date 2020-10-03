Xaivon McKinzey
MSHP

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 16-year-old who was adducted at gunpoint in Raytown, Missouri has returned home, and the Amber Alert has been canceled. 

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 16-year-old Xaivon McKinzey was taken at gunpoint by three men just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Highway 350 in Jackson County. 

Officials said the three unknown Back men took him in a gray Chevrolet Malibu. He later returned home and the alert was canceled. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.