ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 16-year-old who was adducted at gunpoint in Raytown, Missouri has returned home, and the Amber Alert has been canceled.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 16-year-old Xaivon McKinzey was taken at gunpoint by three men just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Highway 350 in Jackson County.
Officials said the three unknown Back men took him in a gray Chevrolet Malibu. He later returned home and the alert was canceled.
