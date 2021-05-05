GLADSTONE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An AMBER Alert was canceled after an abducted 2-year-old was found safe Wednesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert for Samyia D. Barr around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities reported that De’Shawn Barr-Cotton, 25, assaulted the toddler’s mother and then abducted the girl from 7036 N. Olive in Gladstone around 9 a.m. Barr-Cotton, the child's father, allegedly had a gun at the time of the incident.
Around 1:10 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the toddler had been found safe and canceled the AMBER Alert. No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.