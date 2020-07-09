Amber Alert: Brother and sister taken by non-custodial parent out of McDonald County

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
Amber Alert: Genesis and Samuel Padron

Genesis and Samuel Padron were taken by a non-custodial parent after she assaulted their babysitter.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two missing children from southwest Missouri.

Siblings, Genesis, 8, and Samuel Padron, 4, were taken by a non-custodial parent Thursday morning around 8:52 a.m.

According to troopers, the brother and sister were taken by 35-year-old Hilda Melendez. They were last seen driving in a 2009 red Ford Flex with Missouri license plate number RA1J1L. The children's mother, Betty, could also be in the vehicle. 

Red Ford Flex 2009 7/9/2020 Amber Alert

They were last seen driving a 2009 red Ford Flex with Missouri plates RA1J1L.

Melendez is accused of assaulting the woman who was taking care of the children before she took them. 

They are possibly on their way to Mexico. According to recent statements, the children are indicated to be in danger.

If you see the children or the vehicle, call 911.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.