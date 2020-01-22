ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – George Herbert Walker, III, St. Louis businessman and the former United States’ ambassador to Hungary, has died at the age of 88.
Lupton Chapel in St. Louis states that Ambassador Walker passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 at Evelyn's House.
Ambassador Walker, who was cousins with two U.S. presidents, spent more than four decades on Webster University’s Board of Trustees in addition to serving various boards for non-profit organizations and other companies.
Walker served as the ambassador to Hungary from 2003 to 2006. He was married to Dr. Carol Banta Walker.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
