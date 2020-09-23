Alexa, where should I shop? Don't fret, Amazon is coming to St. Louis County!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alexa, where should I shop?

Don't fret, Amazon is now in St. Louis County!

Amazon 4-Star Store

The Amazon 4-star store will allow its customers to find and buy products such as electronics, toys, and games in-store.

The St. Louis Galleria Mall is the new home of an Amazon 4-star store, the very first in the state. The Amazon 4-star store allows customers to find and buy products such as electronics, toys, and games in-store. Every product has been rated four stars or higher by shoppers or is listed as a top seller on the website. 

Prime members will still pay the same low prices that they do online for products that are sold by Amazon. Customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial in-store and instantly get the discount.

The store, which opened on Sept. 23, will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, click here. 

