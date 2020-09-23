ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alexa, where should I shop?
Don't fret, Amazon is now in St. Louis County!
The St. Louis Galleria Mall is the new home of an Amazon 4-star store, the very first in the state. The Amazon 4-star store allows customers to find and buy products such as electronics, toys, and games in-store. Every product has been rated four stars or higher by shoppers or is listed as a top seller on the website.
Prime members will still pay the same low prices that they do online for products that are sold by Amazon. Customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial in-store and instantly get the discount.
The store, which opened on Sept. 23, will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 12 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, click here.
