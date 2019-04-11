ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Amazon is reportedly listening to the things you tell Alexa.
Bloomberg reports the company has thousands of people around the world transcribing snippets of audio as a way to improve Alexa’s responses. Each reviewer can reportedly hear as many as 1,000 clips per day.
Bloomberg notes that Alexa’s privacy settings does allow users to opt out of having their voice recordings used for the development of new features.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.