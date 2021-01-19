BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Amazon will be opening a "sort center" in Berkeley later this year, the company announced Tuesday.
A sort center is considered part of the middle leg of the shipment of a package. Packages are shipped from Amazon Air Hubs and fulfillment centers to a sort center, where they are sorted by zip code before being shipped to delivery centers and then onto customers.
The new center will be located at 8850 Springdale Avenue. The company says they are looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions with a minimum wage of $15 an hour.
To apply, click here.
