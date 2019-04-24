ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amazon has rolled out a new feature for its Prime members that'll make each deliveries more convenient Tuesday.
The tech giant launched Key to Garage, an in-garage delivery method that would allow packages to be securely put in customer's garages. Amazon said Prime members would have to buy and install their Key Smart Garage Kit.
They said the technology connects with most garage door openers.
Users can track their packages through an app that will provide notifications through every step including a video receipt. The garage also can be remotely opened and closed on the app.
“We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we’re excited to now have Key for Garage available,” said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon.
The new feature will also available in 49 cities.
To see if Key for Garage is available, click here.
