ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A South City resident says he couldn’t believe he was seeing an Amazon delivery driver steal a USPS package from his front step.
The resident who didn’t want to be identified says he only found out that his package was stolen because a good Samaritan returned it. That neighbor found the envelop open with small electronics in it on the ground in the 3600 block of Wyoming. And they took the package back to the homeowner’s home on Utah.
The homeowner’s surveillance video shows the Amazon driver casually placing the Amazon package down, before picking up the thin USPS package and walking off with it
Last month, an Amazon delivery driver was caught stealing packages from multiple homes in St. Charles County. And Friday the U.S. Attorney’s office indicted a woman for stealing packages from private mailboxes in the St. Louis Area.
Data from the Postal Inspection Service shows mail thefts reports have soared over 600% in the last three years.
