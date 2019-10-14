ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Alton residents say loud music coming from an Amazon delivery truck alerted them to see something they wish they didn’t.
“I looked out the window and the Amazon delivery guy had parked here and was doing his thing over there,” said Marcus Wahl.
Residents say the delivery driver was urinating at the end of a residential street.
“I did what any millennial would do and pulled out my phone,” said Wahl.
The driver isn’t the first one who got caught using the street as a restroom. There are videos of Amazon delivery drivers across the county being caught in the act of urinating in public.
In recent months, there’s been frustration from residents about the lack of professionalism from some drivers.
News 4 reached out to Amazon, who sent a statement saying;
“This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we’ve reached out to the customer to apologize for the experience.”
Amazon says when these issues are presented to them, they investigate and take disciplinary action if appropriate.
