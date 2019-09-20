ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There was a special Amazon delivery Friday at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
It was a check, for $30,000 and a shipment of educational toys.
The donation came from the Amazon St. Louis fulfillment center in St. Peters.
Amazon is making the donation in honor of childhood cancer awareness month.
“I think it’s important because it gives hope. We're all here to fight this disease because we're warriors to be part of the community and show our support,” said Clint Hall with the St. Peters center. “We're all in this together and that's why we did this."
As an added bonus, the children also got ice cream.Not a bad start to the weekend.
