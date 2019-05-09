ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Louie the Blues Mascot was on hand Thursday when 11-year-old Laila rang the bell at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Laila, who is a huge Blues fan, was celebrating the end of her chemo treatment and the 100-day mark since her bone marrow transplant.
The Blues posted the video on their Instagram.
At the end, Laila shouts an enthusiastic "Gloria!"
You go, Laila!
(0) comments
