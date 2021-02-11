(CBS Newspath) -- These dreamy looking arches of ice droplets are what happens when hot water meets freezing air - and they're taking the internet by storm in Russia.
The #dubakchallenge, meaning #freezingcoldchallenge, invites people to try the technique, film themselves and post the result online along with the hashtag.
Musician and filmmaker Artur Stady is one social media user who's got involved: "This isn't our idea, we found everything on the internet. We read how to do it right. And when we did it we already knew how to film it in the proper light," he says.
When temperatures drop low enough, hot water thrown into the air instantly freezes and produces a dazzling cloud of ice which floats momentarily.
"The temperature shouldn't be warmer than minus twenty degrees Celsius. Eighteen, 17 could still work, but minus 20 or under minus 20 (degrees Celsius) would be better," advises Stady.
He adds that you can add food coloring and certain paints to the water to enhance the effect, but warns: "they leave traces on clothes, so think about this."
Some social media users have taken the challenge a step further and showed their noodles and clothes suspended stiff in mid-air due to the cold.
Some parts of Russia this month have experienced temperatures below -30 degrees - perfect weather for the challenge!
