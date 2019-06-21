EUREKA. Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The town of Eureka dedicated an entire parade to a firefighter's son battling cancer on Friday.
The town rallied around the two-year-old to celebrate his strength and grant him a wish.
Elias was diagnosed with neuroblastoma last year and he temporarily lost the ability to walk, control his eyes and was bed ridden.
"He couldn't understand why they were hurting him," Elias's mother Ashly Hammer said.
He spent 44 days in the hospital and spent his time watching medical helicopters land on the helipad.
"He thought the helicopter was there to pick kids up and take them to Disney World," Elias's father Bryan Fielder said.
With the help of Make-A-Wish, the family united with the community for the big reveal. Now, it's Elias's turn to go to Disney World.
"He was able to be a kid and get lots of support through a community," Hammer said. "That's amazing."
