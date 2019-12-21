ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- To raise awareness for dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association held a vigil Saturday on the steps of the Gateway Arch.
Organizers said they chose the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, to symbolize the difficulties for those battling dementia.
The Alzheimer's Association also holds special events honoring caregivers leading up to the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.
