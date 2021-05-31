ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The city of Alton brought back its historic Memorial Day parade after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled it last year.
"It was wonderful, it's the oldest Memorial Day parade in the country," said parade attendee Dee Livengood.
The Alton Memorial Day Parade has been going on for 154 years, making it the oldest running Memorial Day parade in the country. The first Alton parade was held three years after the end of the Civil War. The day's festivities included the parade, barbeques, and a ceremony by the Alton Jager Guard at the Alton National Cemetery.
Parade goers tell News 4 that this is the first time everyone has been able to get together since before the pandemic.
"It's exciting to see the people out and about. Everybody enjoys it, they bring their kids, grandmas and grandpas, everybody.," Livengood said.
