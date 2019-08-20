ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Starting next year, residents will be seeing cruise liners docking in the Metro East.
The City of Alton just reached a five year agreement with American Cruise Lines, which could bring a more than $2 million economic boost to the area.
The plan is to bring more than 18,000 passengers to the city for cruises down the Mississippi River.
In 2020, 11 cruises are scheduled to dock in Alton. From there, the hope is to expand to 23 cruises.
