ALTON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old boy is behind bars in the Metro East for firing a rifle into the air.
Police in Alton were contacted early this morning after residents on Riley Avenue heard gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found the teen firing a 22-caliber rifle into the air.
He was arrested and turned over to the juvenile division.
