ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The owners of Gatsby’s Grille in downtown Alton are nervous as the waters of the Mississippi River rise.
Nora Zimmerman and Scott Ramage bought the restaurant in 2017 and renovated it, spending $150,000.
“We came this far, now all of this is happening, we don’t know what to do,” said Ramage.
With the restaurant now 30 feet away from standing water, the couple is second-guessing everything.
“We bought the place knowing we could have to deal with a flood but did not expect one this soon, but it’s here and we have to deal with it,” Ramage said.
Ramage and other Alton business owners expect the Mississippi River to crest late Tuesday. Water started seeping into the basement of Gatsby’s Grille last week.
Ramage and Zimmerman do not have a mortgage on the building the restaurant is in, they own it outright, something that led them to not buy flood insurance.
“We did not expect to need it. With something like that happening it would be devastating to us,” Ramage said. “What we are worried most about now is this flood is supposed to crest today but this is supposedly a prelude of what’s to come.”
