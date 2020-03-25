ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Alton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a string of retail thefts across the city from the last month.
The woman pictured is a suspect in more than 10 retail theft cases at Schnucks stores since February 18, 2020.
“To steal from a business is incredibly low of any individual. At this time, when it’s hard to keep the shelves stocked from paying customers, I hope the community will band together to keep this suspect from taking the last of an item you may need.” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact the Alton Police Department as soon as possible at 618-463-3505.
Tips may also be submitted via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.
