ALTON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced charges Thursday against an Alton police lieutenant.
Danny Rauschkolb, 49, is facing two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery stemming from two different incidents.
According to charging documents, Rauschkolb allegedly grabbed his wife by her neck and pushed into several chairs in March of this year.
There was another incident on the 21st of October, and the charges were filed three days later.
Rauschkolb has been with the department for 24 years, and was placed on administrative leave.
“The Alton Police Department is one of the most professional police agencies in our area, and takes domestic violence very seriously,” said Police Chief Jason Simmons. “If the allegations are true, Danny Rauschkolb’s actions are not an accurate representation of the men and women of the APD and I will not tolerate this type of behavior from any officer within this police department.”
According to court documents, Rauschkolb had “previously threatened or perpetrated physical abuse toward the victim.”
As a condition for his bail, Rauschkolb is not allowed to enter his home or have any contact with the victim.
Court documents also say he is not allowed to possess a firearm as part of his release conditions.
