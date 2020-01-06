ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead in his Alton home Monday morning.
The Alton Police Department found the man in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue after responding to a welfare check just after 8 a.m. Monday.
Officers are considering his death suspicious. His identity hasn't been released yet.
If you have any information about this incident, you're encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.
