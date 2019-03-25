ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man inside a gas station in Alton Friday night.
Pedro Cisneros-Vega, 22, of Alton, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Police said Austin Pierson, 22, was shot inside of a Shell gas station in the 2500 block of Brown Street just before 7:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight.
According to investigators, two separate accidents in the area are connected to the deadly shooting: a hit-and-run crash in East Alton and a crash near Route 140 at Route 159 in Madison County. Cisneros-Vega was also taken into custody at the second crash scene and being held at the Alton jail without bond.
Officials say the shooting was not random and believe Pierson and Cisneros-Vega knew each other.
Other information was not immediately known.
News 4 will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.