ATLTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As Missouri and Illinois both saw their biggest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, the mayor of Alton is cracking down on those not following the state's stay-at-home order.
Mayor Brant Walker announced he's directed police to cite, or even arrest, anyone refusing to follow the order.
Walker said incidents will be left to each individual officer's discretion.
Alton is in Madison County, where there have been 31 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.