ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) --The U.S. Marshals have apprehend an Alton man in connection to a murder on November 29.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar just before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a man being stabbed.
According to police, the body of 41-year-old John Jackson was discovered at the scene, and he was officially pronounced dead shortly after by the Madison County Coroner's Office.
The investigation stretched overnight but Friday morning the Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged Brian Edelen with the Jackson's murder.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous while he was on the run. Jackson was arrested without incident in Bunker Hill, Illinois by U.S. Marshals.
