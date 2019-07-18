ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Alton man is accused of stabbing his brother Wednesday morning.
Anthony McMoore, 29, is charged with aggravated battery.
Police say he stabbed his brother at a home in the 4400 block of Thatcher. His brother was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. A motive is still being investigated.
McMoore is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
