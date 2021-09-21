EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Alton man pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in relation to crimes that happened in 2020.
Devonta Cotton and two other suspects were accused of a home invasion in Alton on March 24. During the crime, Cotton was accused of battering the homeowner and stealing several items. Then, on April 8, Cotton was reportedly involved in a shooting that left one person severely injured.
“Violent acts that intimidate neighbors and seriously injure bystanders are inexcusable and have no place in Madison County, and my thoughts and prayers go to the victims in this case.” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “I’m pleased that this sentence will ensure that the defendant will be off the streets and will not pose a threat to the community for many years.”
Cotton was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the home invasion count and 15 years in prison on the aggravated assault with a firearm count. Both charges are Class X felonies that have a sentencing range of 6 to 30 years.
