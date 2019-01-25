ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 42-year-old Illinois man pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child pornography Friday.
Travis J. Varble of Alton confessed to persuading a minor under the age of 13 to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
The United States District Attorney of Southern Illinois said the offenses were committed between December 2012 and December 2013 in Madison County.
Varble used the 13-year-old to produce a visual depiction of that conduct and later streamed two videos over the internet to another individual.
Varble’s sentencing is scheduled for April 25 in Benton, Illinois. Varble faces 15 to 30 years in prison on counts of production of child pornography.
