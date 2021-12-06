Alton man killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A crash on Interstate 55/64 left one man dead and two others injured, including a child, Sunday evening in East St. Louis.
Illinois State Police (ISP) said Ryan Heinlein, 35, was driving his Black Ford Edge west in the eastbound lanes near Barack Obama Avenue at 5:30 p.m. when he hit a Chevrolet Express head-on. Heinlein was pronounced dead when emergency crews arrived. ISP said a 10-year-old girl who was inside the SUV was injured.
A 56-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was also injured.
