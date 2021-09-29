ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An Alton man was killed while walking on a St. Charles County road Tuesday night.
Richard Rowland, 57, was walking northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 67 north of Riverlands Way when he was hit by an unknown car around 10:15 p.m. The car that hit Rowland drove off.
Rowland was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.