ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Alton man has been charged with two counts of First Degree Murder after shooting another man in the 3100 block of Paul St. just after midnight Tuesday morning, charging documents say.
Police say 24-year-old Reginald L. Searles was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 a.m. and charged for the shooting death of 26-year-old Anthony L. Burgess.
Burgess was discovered early this morning lying on the ground with multiple gunshot woulds at the scene. He was taken to the local hospital via ambulance where he later died.
“This murder makes two young men dead in Alton within the last two weeks because of altercations about past domestic issues with other people," said Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons.
Searles is being held without bail at the Alton Jail, and is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.