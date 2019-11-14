ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 38-year-old Alton man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she slept.
Brandon James is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and with escape. Police say he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old as she slept. The incident happened sometime in November.
James was already convicted in 2013 for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Sangamon County and for aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Madison County.
Police say he also cut off his ankle bracelet which he was required to wear while he was out on parole.
James is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $1 million bond.
