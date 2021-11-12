ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Months after being accused of sexually assaulting an infant, a Metro East man is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child.
Devin P. Brazier, 28, is charged with three counts of predatory sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
In May, he was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The alleged victim was an 11-month-old girl.
“Madison County is blessed with a wide network of law enforcement and child advocacy agencies who professionally investigate heinous and unspeakable acts against children so these predators can be brought to justice,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “These dedicated public servants are not seeking the limelight, but are changing lives every day. It is an honor for my office to work with them to effectively prosecute those who prey upon children.”
Brazer could face life in prison if convicted.
