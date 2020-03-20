ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The owners of an Alton restaurant are warning people who went to the food establishment last week after they say one of their customers tested positive for COVID-19.
Glenn and Terry Beaubien own State Street Market near Highway 67.
They told News 4 a customer called the restaurant to report their fever and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Finding out it's in your backyard or in your own establishment is pretty alarming," Glenn Beaubien said. "That just made us really aware that this is real and we just wanted to do the right thing to warn the public."
Glenn Beaubien said if you visited State Street Market Saturday, March 14, to quarantine for 14 days.
The owners estimate State Street Market workers made contact with around 100 people last Saturday.
