ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The students at Alton High School saw the usual first-day sights of freshly waxed floors and welcome signs, but also saw something unusual: little sticky notes. They were placed on every locker, nearly 2000 of them, before school opened.
It was the idea of senior Abbie Hasty.
"Everybody has had such a rough year the past year," she said. "The teachers, the students, so I wanted to offer everybody some encouragement as they walk through the school."
Some are short, some elaborate, and all are handwritten by Hasty and some of her fellow National Honor Society members.
News 4's Steve Harris has the story.
