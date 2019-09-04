BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 15-year-old student was found with a knife at Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville Tuesday.
The Belleville Police Department said they were called to the school Tuesday evening for a report that the teen had a weapon.
Police said the teen was involved in an altercation with another student when he went to his parent's car, retrieved a knife and went back into the school.
The boy's parent was able to deescalate the situation and no one was injured.
The student was taken into custody.
