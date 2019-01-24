ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Municipal League of Metro St. Louis is set to discuss and vote on a plan that would create a board to examine a possible merger between St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
Ferguson Mayor James Knowles, who sites on the board of the league that is made up of 90 cities from around the St. Louis area, says the plan involves the Mayor of St. Louis and St. Louis County Executive appointing a special board to tackle the merger issue.
“They would then meet for a year and then they would create a plan based upon their process, which would be community engagement, citizen engagement. It could be Better Together’s plan for all we know, but then their plan (from the board created by the Municipal League plan) would be voted on by the citizens of St. Louis City and St. Louis County, not the whole state," said Knowles.
Whether or not a merger can or should be voted on by the entire state or just St. Louis City and County residents is in dispute.
Dave Leipholtz with Better Together says the organization has been working on a plan for several years. He says the idea of creating a special board to look at a possible merger is not productive.
“If they were willing to come to the table and say ‘this is our plan, this what we’re looking at.’ But I think the lack of a plan and just advocating for a process that really has a specific set of things you can do with it shows they’re not serious about change,” Leipholtz said. “They’re serious about slowing us down, jamming us up and making sure nothing happens.”
Better Together says the details of its plan will be announced next week.
