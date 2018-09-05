The Head and the Heart was set to play Sunday night as LouFest headliner and is now one of many artists and vendors working to come up with Plan B after the sudden cancellation of the festival.
“We were so bummed to hear about the cancellation of LouFest today and immediately went to work finding a venue to pull off a last minute show with us and…IT WORKED,” the band tweeted Wednesday night.
The band says they will play a show at Delmar Hall Sunday night. Its one of several alternative events taking place.
In just a matter of hours, “The Sound of St. Louis” was born. The Kranzberg Arts Foundation along with Urban Chestnut, Gaslight and the Regional Arts Commission came together to put on a showcase at the Grandel Theater in Grand Center. From 2-10pm on Sunday, more than a dozen bands set to play LouFest will perform on two stages. The event will be free and they’re inviting all other local vendors to participate.
STL Style House and Golden Gems are parterning to host a pop up on Cherokee Street all weekend. Both shops invested thousands into LouFest and hope to see people turn out to support them. There will be music and beer from vendors like Schlafly.
“I think the St. Louis community, if they do one thing really well, its support local independent business,” said Randy Vine of STL Style.
Arch Apparel is hosting a party at their Crestwood warehouse on Saturday and Sunday. They’ll feature vendors like Narwhal’s, Kaldi’s and Juice Bar who were all set to serve at LouFest.
Just Lou It at the Boat House in Forest Park will feature artists set to play LouFest on Saturday from 9pm-12am.
We Are Live and Southtown Pub are hosting Last Laugh Comedy Continues, moving the comedy performances from LouFest to a new venue. The event is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This article will be updated with additional events.
