MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- The upcoming school year could look very different amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the State Board of Education is expected to grant an exemption to the opening start date for the 2020-21 school year.
The exemption would be valid for one academic year.
The possible exemption comes as the Missouri School Boards' Association has published a series of guidelines for schools to consider when reopening buildings and allowing students and staff to return.
The 97-page document includes recommendations such as alternating school days for different grade levels, limiting extracurricular activities, alternating recess to limit students on the playground and canceling or revising sports that bring large groups of people together.
The board also recommends teaching health habits to all grade levels and educating students on the signs of illness.
Final recommendations are left to each district. The Missouri School Boards’ Association is a nonprofit that provides recommendations and guidelines for school board members across the state.
Here’s a sampling of the recommendations:
- Schedule grade levels to attend school on alternate days to minimize the number of students in the building and give students take-home meals. Alternatively, schedule half of each class to attend school on alternate days.
- Schedule some of the grade levels to attend in the morning and some to attend in the afternoon.
- Consider year-round schooling with alternating breaks to minimize the numbers of students in the building at any time.
- Provide in-person instruction to elementary students and increase distance learning opportunities for higher grade levels.
- Offer both in-person and virtual instruction so that students who do not have adequate resources may still access instruction, but the class size in one room is minimized.
- Lengthen the instructional day to allow for fewer students in courses such as band, choir, and orchestra, during recess and in the cafeteria.
- If the LEA is large and has multiple buildings, consider only closing the buildings closest to area outbreaks.
You can see the full list, here.
