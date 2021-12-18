ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot in the back Thursday night, police said.
A 20-year-old man fired shots from outside a residence after getting into an argument with his girlfriend around 8:45 p.m., according to a police report. One of the shots hit the 9-year-old boy, who was inside the house in the 4600 block of North 20th Street.
The shot hit the boy in the back and he was taken to the hospital. Police said Saturday his condition was stable.
The suspect fled after firing the gunshots, police said.
