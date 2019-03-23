ALORTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An Alorton teen who went missing from her family's apartment Monday has been found.
Karmen Pitts' mother Patrice confirmed to News 4 that the 14-year-old was found Saturday and has returned to their complex at Greystone Apartments.
"I haven't been able to sleep," Patrice said. "I haven't slept since Monday."
Patrice said she thought her daughter was going to an aunt's place just a short walk away from their home. She said it's not like her daughter to just disappear.
No additional information has been released at this time.
