ALOTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Alorton officials are taking action after receiving complaints from the residents of an apartment complex about bad conditions such as mold coated walls and lack of doors.
The city’s code enforcement office is putting the Greystone Apartments on notice that it must fix the problems or be fined. Tuesday, it was cited.
One resident says her apartment has damaged walls and adds that she has lived there for more than 20 years, mostly with no interior doors. One interior door she does have, leans. Her kitchen sink is exposed, and the bathroom sink is separating from the wall.
Another resident says she has a broken deck and another resident has broken pipes.
The complex is owned by Ross Real Estate, which is based in Chicago. Records do not show court cases involving the company, but it has changed names many times.
The code enforcement office says they plan to meet with Ross Real Estate on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.