CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Tuesday, the St. Louis County Council approved millions in funding for more testing and personal protective equipment (PPE).
They also approved a special fund for the CARES Act money coming to the county.
READ: St. Louis County Executive calls council vote on using federal stimulus money 'completely partisan'
The meeting for the vote was held virtually. but that did not stop the public from weighing in.
There was more than an hour of public comment, with many residents saying they want to ensure there is heavy oversight with the $175 million of CARES Act funding. That is also why the Republican members of the council voted against the bill.
Over a Webex meeting there was heated debate from Republicans and Democrats on the County Council on how county government should handle the millions coming from the federal government .
Bill 103 passed 6-1, the council approved $7 million for the County Health Department's response to COVID-19, money for more testing and PPE.
Bill 104 passed with a 4-3 vote. It establishes a special revenue fund for the $173 million CARES ACT money. Republican members say there is not enough oversight, with Democrats insisting the oversight is adequate.
"More importantly, or just as importantly, by exceeding oversight and control over $173.5 million we aggregate our sworn responsibilities to the residents of St. Louis County. [We] exercise our authority as a legislative body over spending in this county. I urge my colleagues to say no," said Councilman
Ernie Trakas.
"This council takes it oversight rule seriously which is why I will be chairing our special committee for oversight of the COVID-19 funding and expenditure..where I will work with councilwomen Days and Gray and in consultation with the executive brand and task force on COVID-19 spending to engage the public in a weekly meeting where we review past expenditures and expenses and priorities," said Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway.
